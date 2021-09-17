Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event

    PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Joe Orr, center, Pacific Air Forces historian, gives Airmen a presentation on the evolution of airpower and organizations across the Indo-Pacific region during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. PACAF consists of 46,000 members, including active duty, Air National Guard, Reserve and civilians. PACAF’s area of responsibility is home to 60 percent of the world’s population in 36 nations spread across 53 percent of the Earth’s surface and 16 time zones, with more than 1,000 languages spoken. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.29.2021 22:38
    Photo ID: 6862690
    VIRIN: 210917-F-IQ718-0153
    Resolution: 7083x4379
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PACAF
    Pacific Air Forces

