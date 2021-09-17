PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event

Joe Orr, center, Pacific Air Forces historian, gives Airmen a presentation on the evolution of airpower and organizations across the Indo-Pacific region during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. PACAF consists of 46,000 members, including active duty, Air National Guard, Reserve and civilians. PACAF’s area of responsibility is home to 60 percent of the world’s population in 36 nations spread across 53 percent of the Earth’s surface and 16 time zones, with more than 1,000 languages spoken. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

