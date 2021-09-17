The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performs music from 1947 during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. Through the power and energy of music, the Band’s performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:38
|Photo ID:
|6862689
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-IQ718-0059
|Resolution:
|6819x4172
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
