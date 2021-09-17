PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event

The U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific performs music from 1947 during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. Through the power and energy of music, the Band’s performances create engaging moments that serve as a demonstration of the excellence displayed by the 46,000 Airmen serving throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

