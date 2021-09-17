PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event

Thomas Moriyasu, a volunteer for the Hawaii Historic Arms Association wears aviation gear from World War II during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. The Hawaii Historic Arms Association privately owns a number of memorabilia from throughout the Air Force’s history including service uniforms, patches, weapons and vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)

