Thomas Moriyasu, a volunteer for the Hawaii Historic Arms Association wears aviation gear from World War II during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. The Hawaii Historic Arms Association privately owns a number of memorabilia from throughout the Air Force’s history including service uniforms, patches, weapons and vehicles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:38
|Photo ID:
|6862686
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-IQ718-0006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
