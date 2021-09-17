Mr. Don Fenton, Pacific Air Forces chief historian, briefs guests on the history of PACAF highlighting various events and airmen during a 74 th Air Force Birthday Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. The celebration included an opening ceremony, cake-cutting presentation, and various presentations by the 15th Wing and PCAF historian honoring Air Force history in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:38
|Photo ID:
|6862685
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-EA289-0223
|Resolution:
|3694x2463
|Size:
|1.92 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF Airmen remember, honor heroes of 9/11 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Nick Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
