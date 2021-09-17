PACAF Airmen remember, honor heroes of 9/11

Mr. Don Fenton, Pacific Air Forces chief historian, briefs guests on the history of PACAF highlighting various events and airmen during a 74 th Air Force Birthday Celebration at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. The celebration included an opening ceremony, cake-cutting presentation, and various presentations by the 15th Wing and PCAF historian honoring Air Force history in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Nick Wilson)

