A model airplane is on display during a 74th Air Force birthday event at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 17, 2021. The celebration included an opening ceremony, cake-cutting presentation, and various presentations by the 15th Wing and PACAF historian honoring Air Force history in the Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2021 22:38
|Photo ID:
|6862687
|VIRIN:
|210917-F-IQ718-0039
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PACAF celebrates Air Force Heritage during 74th Anniversary Event [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Hailey Haux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
