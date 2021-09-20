U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Violanti, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge of structures, partners with evacuees to adjust the position of temporary lodging structures during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. Airmen worked for hours to prepare the shelters for increased layers of insulation and warmth from generators in preparation for cooler weather. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6859490 VIRIN: 210720-F-TI641-1152 Resolution: 5377x3893 Size: 777.89 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.