Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron and the 1st Combat Communications Squadron gather for a photo during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. The Airmen worked together to install insulation sheets into transient lodging to keep evacuees warm as seasonal weather brings lower temperatures. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

