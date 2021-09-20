Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Bryan Smith, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, installs insulation material for temporary lodging quarters during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. The lodging quarters were structurally modified for increased warmth before other units equipped the shelter with heat from generators. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

