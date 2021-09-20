Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather [Image 5 of 7]

    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Elijah Price, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cyber-transport systems technician, surveys the area during the installation of insulation material for temporary lodging pods during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. Safety was a priority which contributed to the overall speed and efficiency of the initiative to bring more warmth to the evacuees. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2021
    Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6859488
    VIRIN: 210720-F-TI641-1127
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 680.08 KB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather
    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather
    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather
    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather
    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather
    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather
    Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghan withdrawal
    Afghan Evacuation
    EUCOM Afg Evac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT