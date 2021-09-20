U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Elijah Price, 1st Combat Communications Squadron cyber-transport systems technician, surveys the area during the installation of insulation material for temporary lodging pods during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. Safety was a priority which contributed to the overall speed and efficiency of the initiative to bring more warmth to the evacuees. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6859488 VIRIN: 210720-F-TI641-1127 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 680.08 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.