U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Roderic Davis, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron heavy equipment & pavement journeyman, helps install insulation material into transient lodging used during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. The Airmen prepared the temporary living quarters so they later be joined into a single heated dwelling with warmth provided by generators. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6859485 VIRIN: 210720-F-TI641-1025 Resolution: 5952x3860 Size: 845.16 KB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.