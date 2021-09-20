Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jordan Winger, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron structural apprentice, braces a ladder during the installation of insulation material for temporary lodging shelters during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. Multiple Airmen prepared the shelters with warmth from heat generators. Ramstein transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

