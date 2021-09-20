U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jason Lavor, 786th Civil Engineer Squadron section chief of optimizations, uses a ladder to install insulation material for temporary lodging quarters during evacuation efforts at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 20, 2021. The temporary lodging pods are capable of modification better suited for cooler seasonal temperatures. Ramstein is providing temporary lodging, food, water and medical services to evacuees while they await transportation to other transient locations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew J. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2021 Date Posted: 09.28.2021 03:10 Photo ID: 6859486 VIRIN: 210720-F-TI641-1110 Resolution: 4555x4024 Size: 1.06 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein Airmen generate warmth to combat cooler weather [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.