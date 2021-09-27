Bravo Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Tyquan J. Foster, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, squats with a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Foster was recruited out of Chicago with Recruiting Station Chicago in Chicago. The purpose of log drills is to promote teamwork within the platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

