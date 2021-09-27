U.S. Marine Corps recruit Tyquan J. Foster, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, squats with a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Foster was recruited out of Chicago with Recruiting Station Chicago in Chicago. The purpose of log drills is to promote teamwork within the platoon. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6859219
|VIRIN:
|210927-M-DA549-1058
|Resolution:
|5482x4386
|Size:
|10.7 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT