    Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 3 of 7]

    Bravo Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, grab a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits used the hand-over-hand technique instead of interlacing their fingers to safely carry the logs. The logs weigh approximately 250 pounds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6859217
    VIRIN: 210927-M-DA549-1044
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 11.46 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

