U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, grab a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits used the hand-over-hand technique instead of interlacing their fingers to safely carry the logs. The logs weigh approximately 250 pounds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6859217
|VIRIN:
|210927-M-DA549-1044
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|11.46 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
