Bravo Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, grab a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits used the hand-over-hand technique instead of interlacing their fingers to safely carry the logs. The logs weigh approximately 250 pounds. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

