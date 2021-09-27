Bravo Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps drill instructors with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, demonstrate exercises during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits marched with their log from station to station. Different exercises were completed at each station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

