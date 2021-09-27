Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7]

    Bravo Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Cairo E. Williams, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to a drill instructor during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Williams was recruited out of Langston, Oklahoma. with Recruiting Station Oklahoma City, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Drill instructors ensured the exercises were completed correctly. U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6859221
    VIRIN: 210927-M-DA549-1075
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.92 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT