Bravo Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Cairo E. Williams, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, responds to a drill instructor during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Williams was recruited out of Langston, Oklahoma. with Recruiting Station Oklahoma City, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Drill instructors ensured the exercises were completed correctly. U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

