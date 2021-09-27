U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Pantoja, a chief drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, leads recruits in warm-ups before log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits ran one lap before conducting warm-ups. Warming up ensure the recruits are prepared for more strenuous exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6859216 VIRIN: 210927-M-DA549-1025 Resolution: 5413x3866 Size: 7.72 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.