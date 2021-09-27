U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Michael Pantoja, a chief drill instructor with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, leads recruits in warm-ups before log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits ran one lap before conducting warm-ups. Warming up ensure the recruits are prepared for more strenuous exercise. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2021 19:57
|Photo ID:
|6859216
|VIRIN:
|210927-M-DA549-1025
|Resolution:
|5413x3866
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
