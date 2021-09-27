Bravo Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, press a log overhead during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits used this maneuver to transition between different log carries. Some of the log drill events included side bends, curls, and squats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
