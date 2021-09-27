U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, press a log overhead during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Recruits used this maneuver to transition between different log carries. Some of the log drill events included side bends, curls, and squats. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.27.2021 19:57 Photo ID: 6859218 VIRIN: 210927-M-DA549-1050 Resolution: 5798x4480 Size: 10.1 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.