Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 6 of 7]

    Bravo Company Log Drills

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps recruit Donald E. Bergholtz, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, curls a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Bergholtz was recruited out of Ina, Ill. with Recruiting Station St. Louis in St. Louis, Miss. Recruits completed as many reps as possible in the allotted time before moving to the next station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.27.2021 19:57
    Photo ID: 6859220
    VIRIN: 210927-M-DA549-1065
    Resolution: 4653x3596
    Size: 8.13 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Log Drills [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills
    Bravo Company Log Drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bravo Company
    Recruit Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT