Bravo Company Log Drills

U.S. Marine Corps recruit Donald E. Bergholtz, a recruit with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, curls a log during log drills at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Sept. 27, 2021. Bergholtz was recruited out of Ina, Ill. with Recruiting Station St. Louis in St. Louis, Miss. Recruits completed as many reps as possible in the allotted time before moving to the next station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

