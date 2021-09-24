Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4

A humvee is loaded onto a Polish air force C-130E Hercules aircraft and then rapidly unloaded as part of a rodeo event at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021 during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4. The rodeo contains a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

