U.S. Air Force Airmen and Polish service members stand in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, right, and a Polish air force C-130E Hercules aircraft after completing an annual rodeo event during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4 at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021. The rodeo contained a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 15:11
|Photo ID:
|6856815
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-VY348-1310
|Resolution:
|6630x1594
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
