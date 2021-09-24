Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Polish service members stand in front of a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, right, and a Polish air force C-130E Hercules aircraft after completing an annual rodeo event during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4 at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021. The rodeo contained a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

