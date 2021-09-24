A humvee is loaded into a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft during an annual rodeo at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021 during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4. Rodeos contain a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 15:11
|Photo ID:
|6856819
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-VY348-1213
|Resolution:
|6696x3345
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
