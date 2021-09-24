Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 1 of 8]

    Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    09.24.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prepares to land at Powidz, Poland, during an annual rodeo event during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4, Sept. 25, 2021. This rodeo is an opportunity to build camaraderie through competition, and contains a series of exercises increasing interoperability between the Polish and U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 09.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.25.2021 15:11
    This work, Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    interoperability
    Poland
    Powidz
    37 AS
    AvDet 21-4
    Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4

