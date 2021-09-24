Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft prepares to land at Powidz, Poland, during an annual rodeo event during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4, Sept. 25, 2021. This rodeo is an opportunity to build camaraderie through competition, and contains a series of exercises increasing interoperability between the Polish and U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
