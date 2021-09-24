Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one Polish C-130E Hercules aircraft taxi on a runway to take part in a rodeo event at Powidz, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4, Sept. 25, 2021. A rodeo contains a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 15:11
|Photo ID:
|6856820
|VIRIN:
|210924-F-VY348-1110
|Resolution:
|5703x1379
|Size:
|333.78 KB
|Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT