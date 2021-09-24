Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4

Two U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft and one Polish C-130E Hercules aircraft taxi on a runway to take part in a rodeo event at Powidz, Poland, during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21-4, Sept. 25, 2021. A rodeo contains a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

