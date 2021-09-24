A U.S Air Force Airman drives a humvee onto a runway to rapidly load and unload it from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as part of a rodeo event at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021 during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4. The rodeo contains a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
Date Taken:
|09.24.2021
Date Posted:
|09.25.2021 15:11
Location:
|POWIDZ, PL
This work, Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
