A U.S Air Force Airman drives a humvee onto a runway to rapidly load and unload it from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules aircraft as part of a rodeo event at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021 during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4. The rodeo contains a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 15:11 Photo ID: 6856817 VIRIN: 210924-F-VY348-1262 Resolution: 6422x4204 Size: 1.2 MB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.