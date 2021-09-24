A Polish air force member hands U.S. Air Force Capt. David Carruth, a 37th Airlift Squadron pilot, a first place trophy for precision landing during a rodeo event at Powidz, Poland, Sept. 24, 2021 during Aviation Rotation Detachment 21-4. The rodeo contained a series of events between Polish and American service members creating friendly competition and increasing interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.24.2021 Date Posted: 09.25.2021 15:11 Photo ID: 6856813 VIRIN: 210924-F-VY348-1318 Resolution: 2854x2230 Size: 414.14 KB Location: POWIDZ, PL Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Straddle down; competition heats up during AvDet 21-4 [Image 8 of 8], by Amn Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.