    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 4 of 6]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, USFJ senior enlisted leader, listens as supervisors list the accolades of Airmen and Team Kadena members receiving coins from Rupp at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The U.S. – Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region, and Rupp’s visit included the opportunity to recognize members of Kadena for their part in upholding this alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:15
    Photo ID: 6849206
    VIRIN: 210917-F-GD090-0316
    Resolution: 6860x5488
    Size: 27.25 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Air Force
    USFJ
    DV visit
    5th Air Force
    Indo-PACOM

