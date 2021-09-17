USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, USFJ senior enlisted leader, listens as supervisors list the accolades of Airmen and Team Kadena members receiving coins from Rupp at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The U.S. – Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, prosperity and freedom in the Indo-Pacific region, and Rupp’s visit included the opportunity to recognize members of Kadena for their part in upholding this alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

