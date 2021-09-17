USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, coins Staff Sgt. Joseph Catoggio, 18th Communications Squadron cyber transport supervisor, congratulating him on his accomplishments at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The U.S. Air Force posture in Japan provides a ready and lethal capability that deters adversary aggression, protects the homeland, aids in Japan's defense and enhances regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

