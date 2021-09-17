Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 1 of 6]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, coins Staff Sgt. Joseph Catoggio, 18th Communications Squadron cyber transport supervisor, congratulating him on his accomplishments at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The U.S. Air Force posture in Japan provides a ready and lethal capability that deters adversary aggression, protects the homeland, aids in Japan's defense and enhances regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

