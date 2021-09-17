U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, meets with members of the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. During his visit, Rupp emphasized the importance of maintaining alliances in order to enhance security and resources in the region, as well as the importance of resilience and understanding an individual’s purpose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.17.2021 Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:15 Photo ID: 6849211 VIRIN: 210917-F-GD090-0016 Resolution: 4581x3054 Size: 8.18 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.