    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, meets with members of the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. During his visit, Rupp emphasized the importance of maintaining alliances in order to enhance security and resources in the region, as well as the importance of resilience and understanding an individual’s purpose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

