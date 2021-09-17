Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 2 of 6]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, laughs with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, and two members of the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. This was Rupp’s first visit to Kadena as the new USFJ and 5th AF commander, allowing him to express his appreciation for the service and commitment of the 18th Wing service members and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

