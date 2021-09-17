USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, laughs with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, and two members of the 18th Component Maintenance Squadron Propulsion Flight at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. This was Rupp’s first visit to Kadena as the new USFJ and 5th AF commander, allowing him to express his appreciation for the service and commitment of the 18th Wing service members and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

