USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and Command Chief Master Sgt. Wendell Snider, USFJ senior enlisted leader, visited Kadena Air Base, Japan, to observe the 18th Wing mission and engage with Airmen and members here, Sept. 17, 2021.



Both leaders are no strangers to Kadena — Rupp served as the 18th Wing vice commander from 2010 to 2011, and Snider was stationed at Kadena through five separate assignments from 2011 to 2015.



During their visit, Rupp and Snider toured multiple facilities, recognized exceptional Airmen and held a commander's call to address the impact of mission readiness.



“We’re out here in the Pacific to deter aggression from bad actors,” Rupp explained. “Our ability to deploy and sustain combat power at a time and place of our choosing sets the United States apart from those countries. All of the activities that go on in and around Kadena are important for that reason.”



Rupp also stressed the importance of maintaining our alliances in order to enhance security and resources in the region.



“The more we do and stay engaged with our allies and partners, the better off we’re going to be in a lot of different areas,” Rupp said. “We will have more access to resources, airfields, airspace, ports and labor forces — all of those things will be more readily available if we increase our activity with our allies and partners.”



Although being fit to fight includes a physical aspect, it is also important to remember and prioritize the mental aspect of our readiness as well.



Rupp urged Airmen in attendance to be ready to show up to work every day by spending quality time with their families every week, nourishing their spiritual health and ensuring they are prioritizing their health through staying active, eating a balanced diet and getting a reasonable amount of sleep every night.



“Make sure you’re leaving a little bit of time each week to re-center yourself spiritually and stay connected with what is important in life beyond your job and the military,” Rupp emphasized. “If you do these things, you’re going to be ready to work.”



Additionally, Snider spoke about the importance of resilience and understanding an individual’s purpose through the mnemonic R.U.N.



“The ‘R’ in R.U.N. simply means to realize that you have purpose,” Snider explained. “The ‘U’ means to unlock your potential. And the ‘N’ means to nourish your ambition and learn how to coach others.”



Snider encouraged Airmen to R.U.N. to be the best version of themselves so they can get to a point where they can go to work every day and do their best without any mental distractions.



Rupp and Snider finished their visit thanking all in attendance for their service and commitment to the mission.



“It’s great to be back here at Kadena and I want you all to know that you are appreciated,” expressed Rupp. “I thank you for everything that you do. We’re going to do our best to work hard for you.”

