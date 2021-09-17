Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 5 of 6]

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jose Garcia, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle management superintendent, briefs Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, on corrosion control practices at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Rupp visited Kadena to learn more about how Airmen across the base tackle tough problems to maintain combat capabilities that ensure peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Raymond Geoffroy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2021
    Date Posted: 09.22.2021 04:15
    Photo ID: 6849207
    VIRIN: 210917-F-SI013-001
    Resolution: 3075x2090
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena
    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Air Force
    USFJ
    DV visit
    5th Air Force
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT