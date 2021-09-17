USFJ, 5th Air Force commander visits Kadena

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, and his wife Charlotte Rupp, stand next to U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. David Eaglin, 18th Wing commander, during a wellness symposium at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. During the symposium, members from various units across Kadena were able to share the successes, challenges and goals each of them have with the new USFJ and 5th AF commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

