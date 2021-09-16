U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael DeLeon, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, purges the liquid oxygen tank at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. The tank must be purged after each fill-up to ensure there is no dirt or contaminants inside the hoses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:48 Photo ID: 6847498 VIRIN: 210916-F-PW483-0266 Resolution: 8178x5452 Size: 23.55 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting the 'air' in airplane [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.