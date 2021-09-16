U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Rafael Deleon, left, and Finn Cummings, right, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, prepare to refill the liquid oxygen bottle on an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Oxygen can be converted to liquid when kept at extremely cold temperatures; it’s converted to a breathable gas for aircrew when released under pressure from cold storage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6847492
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-PW483-0080
|Resolution:
|6136x4091
|Size:
|16.14 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Putting the 'air' in airplane [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
