Putting the 'air' in airplane

U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Rafael Deleon, left, and Finn Cummings, right, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, prepare to refill the liquid oxygen bottle on an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Oxygen can be converted to liquid when kept at extremely cold temperatures; it’s converted to a breathable gas for aircrew when released under pressure from cold storage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 Photo ID: 6847492 Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP