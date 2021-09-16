U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Rafael Deleon, left, and Finn Cummings, right, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, refill the liquid oxygen bottle on an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Liquid oxygen will become the main source of breathing oxygen for the aircrew when flying high altitudes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:47 Photo ID: 6847497 VIRIN: 210916-F-PW483-0138 Resolution: 7731x5154 Size: 21.33 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting the 'air' in airplane [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.