Putting the 'air' in airplane

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael DeLeon, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, dons protective gear at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. During liquid oxygen servicing, Airmen must wear goggles, face shields, double gloves, coveralls and an apron to protect from frostbite if contact with the liquid should occur. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

