U.S. Air Force Airmen 1st Class Rafael Deleon, left, and Finn Cummings, right, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chiefs, refill the liquid oxygen bottle on an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Pressurized liquid oxygen must be stored at it’s critical temperature, around negative 180 degrees fahrenheit, so proper care and protective equipment must be used to prevent injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:47 Photo ID: 6847494 VIRIN: 210916-F-PW483-0240 Resolution: 5686x4549 Size: 13.74 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting the 'air' in airplane [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.