    Putting the 'air' in airplane

    Putting the 'air' in airplane

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.16.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael DeLeon, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, connects a liquid oxygen tank hose to an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Liquid oxygen has an expansion ratio of approximately 1 to 860, meaning one liter of liquid oxygen can provide aircrew with 860 liters of gaseous breathing oxygen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Putting the 'air' in airplane, by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    LOX
    Liquid Oxygen
    F-15C Eagle
    Tactical Aircraft Maintainers

