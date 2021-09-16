Putting the 'air' in airplane

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael DeLeon, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, connects a liquid oxygen tank hose to an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Liquid oxygen has an expansion ratio of approximately 1 to 860, meaning one liter of liquid oxygen can provide aircrew with 860 liters of gaseous breathing oxygen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2021 01:47
|Photo ID:
|6847493
|VIRIN:
|210916-F-PW483-0101
|Resolution:
|4712x3770
|Size:
|9.37 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
