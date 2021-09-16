Putting the 'air' in airplane

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael DeLeon, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, connects a liquid oxygen tank hose to an F-15C Eagle at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Liquid oxygen has an expansion ratio of approximately 1 to 860, meaning one liter of liquid oxygen can provide aircrew with 860 liters of gaseous breathing oxygen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

