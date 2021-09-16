U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rafael DeLeon, 67th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, removes the liquid oxygen tank hose at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 17, 2021. Pressurized liquid oxygen must be stored at it’s critical temperature, around negative 180 degrees fahrenheit, so proper care and protective equipment must be used to prevent injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Monte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.16.2021 Date Posted: 09.21.2021 01:47 Photo ID: 6847496 VIRIN: 210916-F-PW483-0261 Resolution: 5314x3796 Size: 10.71 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Putting the 'air' in airplane [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Jessi Monte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.