521st AMOW supports evacuees

U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jordan Leggett, 721st Aerial Port Squadron passenger services agent, moves luggage onto an Omni International aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Civil Reserve Air Fleet aircraft are being used for the onward movement of evacuees from temporary safe havens and interim staging bases. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)
09.07.2021
|09.20.2021 08:13
|6845826
|210907-F-F3261-2008
|6720x4480
|2.01 MB
|Location:
RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|2
|0
