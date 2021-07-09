521st AMOW supports evacuees

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron load a baggage cart in support of Afghan traveler movement at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Ramstein has served as a primary airlift hub for current evacuation operations. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)
