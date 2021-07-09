Evacuees from Afghanistan drop their luggage at a baggage trolley prior to boarding a departure flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. Ramstein has served as a primary airlift hub for current evacuation operations. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 08:13
|Photo ID:
|6845824
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-F3261-1005
|Resolution:
|6149x4057
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st AMOW supports evacuees [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
