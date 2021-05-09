A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 726th Air Mobility Squadron, performs security checks in luggage during the outbound passenger processing at Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 5, 2021. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing shifted 78 Airmen from various AMOW locations to support evacuation operations. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 08:13
|Photo ID:
|6845823
|VIRIN:
|210905-F-F3261-1003
|Resolution:
|5545x4030
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st AMOW supports evacuees [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT