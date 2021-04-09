521st AMOW supports evacuees

A U.S. Air Force Airman complete baggage identification information at Hangar 5 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 4, 2021. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing has repurposed its maintenance hangar into an international airport terminal in coordination with the U.S. Army, Homeland Security, Transportation Security Administration, Department of State, German nationals and military members to expedite the transfer of evacuees from Ramstein to other transient locations. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)

