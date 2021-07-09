521st AMOW supports evacuees

Evacuees from Afghanistan board a commercial aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021.. Civil Reserve Air Fleet aircraft are being used for the onward movement of evacuees from temporary safe havens and interim staging bases. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2021 08:13
|Photo ID:
|6845820
|VIRIN:
|210907-F-F3261-2004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
