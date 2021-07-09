Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    521st AMOW supports evacuees [Image 6 of 8]

    521st AMOW supports evacuees

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Cassandra Hill, 724th Air Mobility Squadron director of operations, directs evacuees to an awaiting aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing shifted 78 Airmen from various AMOW locations to support evacuation operations. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.20.2021 08:13
    Photo ID: 6845825
    VIRIN: 210907-F-F3261-1006
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.75 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    USAFE
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac
    501stAMOW

