521st AMOW supports evacuees

U.S. Air Force Capt. Cassandra Hill, 724th Air Mobility Squadron director of operations, directs evacuees to an awaiting aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. The 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing shifted 78 Airmen from various AMOW locations to support evacuation operations. (Courtesy photo by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Luetzen)
