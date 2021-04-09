U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Hollyanne Milley, visit with staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6824022
|VIRIN:
|210904-A-EK666-2510
|Resolution:
|6006x4290
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR [Image 13 of 13], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
