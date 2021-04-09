U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley (center), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Hollyanne Milley (left), visit with staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge.
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 06:02
|Photo ID:
|6824017
|VIRIN:
|210904-A-EK666-2505
|Resolution:
|4064x2903
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR [Image 13 of 13], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT