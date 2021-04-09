U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley (center), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Hollyanne Milley (left), visit with staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.09.2021 06:02 Photo ID: 6824017 VIRIN: 210904-A-EK666-2505 Resolution: 4064x2903 Size: 1.17 MB Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR [Image 13 of 13], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.