CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR

U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with a 10-year-old Afghan evacuee who was injured during the attacks outside of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge.

